Bargari sacrilege case: No faith in CBI, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

A day after the CBI informed a special court in Mohali that it has constituted a special investigation team to probe the desecration of religious texts in Bargari, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state government had no faith in the premiere central agency and it would not allow “the Badals to prevent the investigations from going back to the Punjab Police.”

“The decision to hand over the case to a new SIT three months after the CBI had filed a closure report in the court is a clear ploy to delay the probe and stop the state government from taking over it. The state government has no faith in the CBI in the matter of the Bargari sacrilege case,” the chief minister said in a statement here on Thursday.

Accusing the Centre of pressuring the CBI at the behest of the Badals, who led the previous government in the state, Amarinder said his government would not allow them prevent the investigation from going back to the Punjab Police.

The CBI on Wednesday had told the Mohali court that a new team will take over the probe in the 2015 case. The agency had earlier filed a closure report in the case involving the desecration of religious texts in Faridkot’s Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages, saying the circumstantial evidences did not prove the occurrence of the crime.

The chief minister said the state government would continue to oppose the CBI in the court and fight at all levels for getting the case back to the state. “We will not let anyone get away with cheating the people of Punjab,” he said.

Earlier, the Punjab government had filed a petition in the Mohali court, saying the CBI had no jurisdiction to investigate the case.

Interestingly, the CBI had taken a plea in the court that Punjab’s Director Bureau of Investigations, Prabodh Kumar had written letter to the central agency asking it to reinvestigate the case. The chief Minister had then justified the letter.

Amarinder also came down heavily on the Akali leadership, particularly Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying she should either persuade the Centre to send the case back to the state or should resign. He reminded Harsimrat that her party (Shiromani Akali Dal) was part of the unanimous decision of the Vidhan Sabha to withdraw the case from CBI. “Since she claimed to be a vociferous protector of Sikh rights and sentiments, she should prove her credibility by fighting within the central government to get the Bargari case back to the Punjab Police for a fair probe,” he added.

“The CBI has exposed itself to be totally partisan and unfair in the entire affair,” he said, pointing out that despite repeated pleas and efforts from the state government in the wake of the closure report, the central agency had failed to return the case files to Punjab Police. “The failure was clearly deliberate and mischievous, so that it could buy time to divert the case to the new SIT, for its eventual burial,” he added.

The CBI has been acting entirely under the influence of the Badals, which negates any possibility of a fair and thorough probe into the case, he said, adding that justice can now only be meted out if the state police investigates the matter.

“For three years, they (CBI) failed to make any headway in the case despite all the powers and means at their disposal, and then filed a closure report without completing the investigation. And when we decided to duly take the case back from them, as per the decision of the Vidhan Sabha, they have done a complete U-turn again by reopening the case and handing it over to their own SIT,” he said.

The whole business, he lashed out, smacked off all-out attempts to bury the probe and allow the Badals, whose complicity in the matter was becoming more and more clear by the day, to go scot-free, he added.

His government, said the Chief Minister, would go to any length to ensure that the course of justice is not perverted, as the Badals wanted it to be. “We will fight the CBI tooth and nail, and will ensure that the investigation is taken to its logical conclusion,” he asserted.