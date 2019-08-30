Bargari Sacrilege Cases: Muck flies as CBI, Capt blame each other

Advertising

The CBI filed its reply to Punjab government’s revision petition challenging the closure report of the agency in Bargari sacrilege incidents in the special court here on Thursday. The agency said in its report that the status of the investigation was conveyed to the state government from time to time. The court has now fixed September 19 as the next date of hearing in the case.

“Many a times the status of these three cases has been communicated to various authorities including the state government,” the CBI’s reply read, opposing the state government’s claim.

The state government in its revision petition had said that the agency did not share the status of the investigation of cases RC-13, RC-14 and RC-15 related to sacrilege of Guru Grant Sahib.

The special CBI court here had on July 23 dismissed the state government’s plea in which the state government demanded supply of copies of the closure report terming the state government as ‘stranger to the case’.

The CBI’s reply further stated that despite its all out efforts, covering all aspects in the investigation to detect these cases, so far no clue leading to solving of these cases could be found. No eyewitness of the crime could be found. The cases remained unsolved. Moreover, the cases are interlinked. Hence joint closure report has been filed in these cases.

The CBI also stated in its reply that order of July 23 is in conformity with law. It said that state police had no authority to intervene in the investigation once state of Punjab handed over the investigation to the CBI. The agency argued that it is only that CBI that can investigate and prosecute the case in the court constituted for conducting trial of these cases, if required.

