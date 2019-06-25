Bargari sacrilege case: Dera follower Bittu’s body cremated two days after murder in jail

Dera Sacha Sauda follower and accused in 2015 sacrilege case, Mohinder Pal Bittu, was cremated at Kotkapura on Monday evening, two days after he was murdered inside Punjab’s high-security Nabha jail.

Bittu was killed Saturday evening by inmates Maninder Singh and Gursewak Singh. Dera and the victim’s family agreed to cremate the dead body after several rounds of meetings with the district administration. CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the murder.