Bargari sacrilege case: Capt says SAD ‘shedding crocodile tears’, seeks legal opinion on CBI closure report

THE PUNJAB government is mulling taking up the closure report in the Bargari sacrilege case filed by CBI with the Union government as well as the investigating agency.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accused the SAD of “shedding crocodile tears” over the state-wide desecration of religious texts in 2015, asserting that his government would take the matter to its logical end. Amarinder has sought legal opinion from Advocate General Atul Nanda on the issue.

The state government has sought a copy of the closure report from CBI. The Punjab Police has also moved a petition in a Mohali court on Wednesday seeking a verified copy of the closure report. The next date of hearing in the case is July 23.

The closure report had created a political storm in the state with the Shiromani Akali Dal taking on the Congress government and Congress linking the report with the upcoming Assembly election in Haryana. Cabinet Ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have already claimed that the Centre had got the issue closed abruptly as the main accused is Mohinder Pal Bittu, who was recently murder in Nabha jail, a supporter of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

They had also alleged that by dropping the case, the Centre had gone soft on the dera led by Baba Ram Rahim Insan. They had also alleged that the BJP was seeking his support in the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Reacting to SAD’s decision to challenge the CBI closure in the Bargari case, the Chief Minister in a statement accused Sukhbir of “trying to fool people by pretending to be concerned about the issue”.

“Instead of probing the matter himself, Sukhbir, who was then deputy chief minister and home minister of the state, had been responsible for sending the first three cases related to the Bargari issue to the CBI. Now that the CBI has completed its probe and filed a closure report, Sukhbir is getting jitters, indicating complicity at some level in the entire affair,” the CM said in a statement.

“How else can the SAD decision to challenge the CBI decision in court be explained,” asked Amarinder, lambasting Sukhbir “seeking to politicise the sensitive issue and possibly wriggle out of his own responsibility in ensuring a fair and thorough probe into the matter under the SAD-BJP rule”.

The chief minister asked Sukhbir “not to forget even now, when the CBI has filed the closure report which he wants to challenge, it is the NDA government in power at the Centre, with his SAD being a part of it. It is time to stop trying to fool the people by twisting facts and raising false flags”.

Reiterating his promise to bring to book all those involved in the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing on peaceful protesters, Amarinder said his government was committed to expose the conspiracy behind the incident. “Nobody can be allowed to get away with such brazen attempts to spread disharmony in the state,” he said in the statement.