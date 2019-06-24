Bargari sacrilege-accused Dera man’s killing: family refuses to cremate body

Dera Sacha Sauda followers and the family of Mohinder Pal Bittu (49), the main accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, refused to cremate his body on Sunday, a day after he was assaulted and murdered, allegedly by two inmates, in Punjab’s high-security Nabha jail. Among the demands put forth, Bittu’s son said that before cremating him the family wanted his name cleared of “false charges” in the sacrilege cases.

At least 23 Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been arrested till now by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra for three sacrilege incidents in Moga, Bathinda and Faridkot districts.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bittu’s son Arminder Kumar said: “It was not just an attack…it is a deep conspiracy. My father was killed with a motive and there might be some influential people behind it… Till the entire conspiracy is not exposed and police doesn’t probe the case properly, we will not cremate the body.”

Faridkot Deputy Commi-ssioner Kumar Saurabh Raj said Dera representatives demanded that FIRs against their men be cancelled. Ferozepur range IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who also attended the meeting, denied such demands were made. “They are awaiting some relatives for cremation. They have not discussed any demands with us,” he said.