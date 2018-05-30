Bareilly: 19-year-old accuses UP BJP MLA of rape, he says allegation ‘baseless’

BJP MLA Kushagara Sagar. (Source: Facebook) BJP MLA Kushagara Sagar. (Source: Facebook)

A month after the Unnao rape case where BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sent to jail on rape charges, another BJP MLA from Uttar Prades has been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman, PTI has reported. The victim, in a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), has alleged that Bisauli MLA Kushagara Sagar had an affair with her in 2014, when she was a minor and was raped for two years on the promise of marriage.

An inquiry into the matter has been handed over to Circle Officer Niti Dwivedi and action will be taken on getting a report, said SSP Kalandi Naithani. The woman claimed she had complained to the police earlier but Sagar’s father had promised he would get the two married as soon as she turned 18.

The BJP MLA, who is now planning to marry someone else, has dismissed the allegation and called it ‘baseless’.

“The girl used to work in our house and at that time her family had raised the charge which was found to be false during a police investigation. They had also given a written apology, which we still have,” PTI quoted Sagar as saying.

The girl said she is being defamed by the MLA’s father who claims she has taken Rs 20 lakh and reached a compromise.

(With PTI inputs)

