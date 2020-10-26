Bareilly teen, youth booked for her ‘abduction’ found in Ajmer, claim marriage

On Saturday, the two were brought to Bareilly. Police said they recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash and two fake Aadhaar cards of the girl. Police have now also charged the youth with forgery. (File)

DAYS after a mob ransacked a police station in Bareilly after alleging police inaction in the investigation into the alleged abduction of a teenaged Hindu girl by a youth from another community, the police found the two at a hotel at Ajmer.

While the girl’s family said in their complaint that she is 17-year-old, police said the girl has told them that she is 19 and went with the youth willingly. The two also claimed that they married.

On Saturday, the two were brought to Bareilly. Police said they recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash and two fake Aadhaar cards of the girl. Police have now also charged the youth with forgery.

The youth was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody. The girl has been sent to a protection home after she refused to go with her parents.

“The youth has been booked on forgery charges because he got a fake Aadhaar card of the girl made. He is currently in judicial custody,” said Assistant SP Ravindra Kumar.

He added that while the girl and the youth claimed to have married, they could not produce any documentary proof.

Police said the girl claimed to have married the youth after conversion.

During questioning, the girl, who is pursuing graduation, said she is a major and willingly went with the youth, said police. “She produced her education certificates to claim she is a major. All documents need to be verified,” said an officer.

The girl, police said, denied to go for a medical examination.

“We will produce her in court on Tuesday to get her statement recorded. The next step would be taken as per court directive,” said Circle Officer, Bareilly, Saad Mian Khan.

On October 17, the girl’s father lodged an FIR, stating that a local youth kidnapped his daughter from near his house. He said his daughter had Rs 8 lakh in cash and jewellery when she was kidnapped. On the basis of the complaint, a case was lodged against the youth and his family.

On October 20, a mob barged into the police station and ransacked it. Local BJP leaders claimed that although they were present at the police station at the time, those who created ruckus were outsiders and not party workers. The protesters damaged furniture and tore up documents.

