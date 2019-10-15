Bareilly: Newborn found buried alive in grave responding to treatment, say doctors

Four days after an infant, underweight girl was found buried in a graveyard, she was responding well to treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly, sources said Monday.

Advertising

The girl was found on October 10 by a couple who had gone to a burial ground in Subhash Nagar police station area after their daughter died soon after birth. The identity of the girl’s parents is yet to be ascertained, police said.

“The matter came to light when on Thursday when one Hitesh Kumar and his wife went to bury their newborn daughter, who died after premature birth. At the burial ground when they started digging, at around two feet the shovel hit something. It was a clay pot with an infant girl in it. She was alive and crying. The police were informed and she was taken to the district hospital,” said a police officer.

Bareilly chief medical officer (CMO) Vineet Shukla said the girl was taken to the district women hospital child specialist.

Advertising

“The girl was underweight, weighing just around 1.20 kg as against the normal infant weight of around 2.50 kg. She also has blood and urine infection. We are not sure how long she was buried inside and how she managed to stay alive. On the recommendation of local MLA Rajesh Kumar Mishra, we shifted the girl to Dr Ravi Khanna’s newborn child and critical care centre.

While Dr Khanna could not be contacted for comment, staff at his centre said the girl was responding well to treatment.