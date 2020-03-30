Bareilly: Migrant workers bathed in the open with sanitiser before entering district

A screengrab of the video shows the migrant workers squatting on the road as a health worker sprays them with sanitiser solution. A screengrab of the video shows the migrant workers squatting on the road as a health worker sprays them with sanitiser solution.

Migrant workers returning home were forced to take a bath in the open as district officials hosed the workers with sanitiser solution before entering Bareilly district on Monday.

The migrants, who were fully clothed and carrying bags on their back were forced to squat by the road as officials sprayed the solution on them. The incident was captured on video by the officials.

“The video is being probed. The affected people are being treated and instructions have been given to the CMO for the same. Bareilly Nagar Nigam and Fire Brigade had been tasked for sanitisation. In view of extra caution, they did this as well. Action will be taken”, Nitish Kumar, the DM for Bareilly told The Indian Express.

Officials who had hosed the migrants claimed that the move was made to to keep the spread of COVID-19 in the district in check. The workers had allegedly been sprayed with a concoction of chlorine mixed with water.

