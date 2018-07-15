Bareilly: Man who ‘locked up, starved wife’ arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The police on Friday arrested a man whose wife had died this week after he had allegedly kept her starved and confined in a room for a month in Bareilly after giving her triple talaq. Naeem Khan, a resident of Nayi Basti locality in Quila police station area, was booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among others. “Naeem runs a shoe factory in Delhi. He was arrested in Bareilly by one of the police teams formed to nab him. The other five accused in the case are still absconding,” Bareilly SP (city) Abhinandan said.

Naeem’s wife Razia was rescued by her family members in April. She had been undergoing treatment for the past two and half months, but died on the way to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow on Monday where she had been referred to as her condition was not improving.

An FIR was registered against Naeem and Razia’s in-laws in May under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added in the FIR after Razia’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App