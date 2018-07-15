Bareilly: Man ‘ties up 17-yr-old daughter with chain’ for refusing to end relationship with youth

Police have lodged an FIR based on the girl’s complaint against her father under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image) Police have lodged an FIR based on the girl’s complaint against her father under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)

A man allegedly tied up his minor daughter with chain and confined her at home for “refusing to end her relationship with a youth” at Meerganj town of Bareilly district. The girl’s family — her mother, three sisters and two brothers — denied her allegations, police said. The 17-year-old girl on Friday midnight escaped from home by untying one of her legs and reached Meerganj police station, nearly 300 metres away from her residence, to lodge a complaint against her father Nanne, 56, a history-sheeter, police said.

Police have lodged an FIR based on the girl’s complaint against her father under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Nanne, a taxi driver, was arrested on Saturday, but was later released on a personal bond as the charges against him have a punishment of less than three years, police said. SHO Ajay Sharma said: “On Friday night, at around 12 am, the girl came to the police station. Her left leg was still attached to a chain. She told police that her father had tied her legs with chain after she refused to end her relationship with a youth who lives near her house.”

“She also told that for the last three days she was confined in a room of her house. On Friday night, she managed to open the chain tied to her right leg and escaped. After she came to the police station, a few minutes later, the youth with whom the girl was having a relationship also reached the police station,” the SHO said. The girl’s medical examination was done and police are awaiting the reports.

“The girl is presently staying with a woman constable who has been deployed for her security. If she is found to be a minor then she will be sent to a protection home and if she is found to be an adult then she will be free to take her decision,” said Sharma. “The girl’s mother and other family members, when questioned about the torture on the girl, denied the allegations,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural (Bareilly), Satish Kumar said they are verifying the girl’s allegations.

