Bareilly gets back its ‘jhumka’

The ‘Bareilly ka Jhumka’ on the Lucknow-Delhi highway 24 in Bareilly. (PTI) The ‘Bareilly ka Jhumka’ on the Lucknow-Delhi highway 24 in Bareilly. (PTI)

More than a half a century after tinseltown immortalised Bareilly as the place where actress Sadhna lost her ‘jhumka (earring)’ in the 1966 film ‘Mera Saya’, the city finally got back its revered earring in the form of a 272-kilo jhumka made of brass and colourful stones, perched atop a 14-foot pole.

Installed on the Lucknow-Delhi highway on Saturday just at the entry point of Bareilly, the jhumka decorated with the city’s famous ‘zari’ embroidery is hard to miss. The Paraskheda Chauraha, where it is located, has now been renamed as ‘Jhumka Tiraha’.

“Today, Bareilly found its jhumka. Now, we can finally announce that the case of lost jhumka has been solved with a closure report,” said Rajesh Pandey, DIG, Bareilly Range, who even took to Facebook to announce the city’s new attraction.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandey said that in the past too, there was a proposal for the earring by the Bareilly Development Authority, but it did not materialise.

“Recently, the proposal was again made at the meeting and accepted by politicians, including BJP MP from Bareilly Santosh Gangwar… We requested the Vice-Chancellor of Bareilly Medical College to provide financial help. He has several educational institutions, and he agreed to help,” Pandey added.

According to him, the installed jhumka was crafted in Moradabad in just three months.

On Saturday, as the famous jhumka was unveiled, students of local schools sang the song that was composed by Madan Mohan and sung by Asha Bhosle in Mera Saya.

