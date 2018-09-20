BARC director Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas appointed DAE secretary

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), was appointed as the secretary to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and chairperson, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), on Tuesday. According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the cabinet, ministry of personnel, Vyas (61) will hold the positions until he attains the age of 64 (May 3, 2021) or until further orders. He takes over the reins from Sekhar Basu, who has served as the secretary since October 2015.

Vyas, a nuclear physicist, has been the director of BARC for over two years now. Having completed Mechanical Engineering from MS University, Vadodara, he enrolled in the 22nd batch of the BARC Training School in 1979. Thereafter, he joined the Fuel Design & Development Section of Reactor Engineering Division of BARC.

Having worked in the fields of design and analysis of nuclear reactor fuels, he was responsible for design and development of a novel fuel for strategic applications. He has worked extensively in thermal hydraulics and stress analysis of critical reactor core components.

