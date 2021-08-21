scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
BARC appoints new interim CEO, Lulla steps down

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), which measures television viewership in the country, has appointed Nakul Chopra as the new interim CEO after Sunil Lulla stepped down after nearly two years.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 21, 2021 12:49:18 am
BARC announced Chopra’s appointment in a statement on Friday.

BARC announced Chopra’s appointment in a statement on Friday. He will take over from August 25. The statement mentioned that “Lulla has resigned his remit to pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur”.

