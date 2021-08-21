BARC appoints new interim CEO, Lulla steps down

0 Comment(s) *
The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), which measures television viewership in the country, has appointed Nakul Chopra as the new interim CEO after Sunil Lulla stepped down after nearly two years.
BARC announced Chopra’s appointment in a statement on Friday. He will take over from August 25. The statement mentioned that “Lulla has resigned his remit to pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur”.
