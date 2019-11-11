Barawafat held peacefully across UP, 4,234 processions were held

A day after the Ayodhya verdict, the Barawafat procession in Uttar Pradesh was peacefully conducted under heavy police presence on Sunday.

Processions are part of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The state was scheduled to witness 5,044 Barawafat processions in the districts across the state. State Inspector General (Law and order) Praveen Kumar confirmed that 4,234 processions were peacefully held by Sunday evening.

“The remaining 810 will get done by 10-11 pm. We are keeping a strict vigil at all places. No untoward incident was reported from any district till Sunday evening,” said Kumar.

In Lucknow, the procession, which started from Jhandewaala Park in Aminabad area and culminated at Eidgah in Aishbagh area, saw heavy police deployment. Lucknow police also used drones to keep a watch on the procession.

IG (Lucknow range) SK Bhagat, said that all police officers were on high alert to ensure that the festival passes off peacefully. “All senior officers were deployed on the procession routes,” he said.

A statement issued by Lucknow police said that the western part of the city was divided into six zones and 22 sectors and that an additional SP and Deputy SP rank officers were deployed to supervise the security in the zones and sectors, respectively. The statement added that the entire procession was recorded by CCTVs cameras installed at 250 places.