J&K woman alleges gangrape in the forests of North Kashmir, 2 arrested

The mobile phone allegedly used to record the crime has also been recovered from the accused.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 06:18 PM IST
jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir police,Further investigation is underway to collect scientific, medical, digital and other corroborative evidence in accordance with the law, SSP Gurinderpal Singh said. (Express file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was gangraped by two men earlier this month, police said.

In a police complaint filed on July 25, the woman alleged that, 22 days earlier, she was gangraped by two men, 22-year-old Shakir Ahmad Lone and 27-year-old Mohammad Ashraf Dar, while on an outing with a friend. The two suspects are now in custody.

The entire incident was allegedly recorded on their phones.

“The victim and her friend were walking in the forests in the Dragbal area of North Kashmir when the two accused started following them,” Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police Gurinderpal Singh said. “They began harassing the victim and her friend. Then they beat up the woman and the man and chased the man away from the scene. They then restrained the lady and took turns to rape her.”

Must Read | In J&K, delaying statehood prolongs democratic deficit

During the course of the investigation, “the complainant was able to tell us that they were referring to each other as Shakir and Ashraf,” Singh said. Sustained searches and intelligence inputs led to the two suspects, Lone and Dar. The two men, residents of Jalsheeri in Baramulla, worked as drivers.

The two have been booked for gang rape [Section 70(1)] and criminal intimidation [Section 351(2)] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police said that during sustained interrogation, “both disclosed their involvement in the commission of the offence.” The mobile phone allegedly used to record the crime has also been recovered from their possession.

Further investigation is underway to collect scientific, medical, digital and other corroborative evidence in accordance with the law, SSP Singh said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments