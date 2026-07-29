J&K woman alleges gangrape in the forests of North Kashmir, 2 arrested

Further investigation is underway to collect scientific, medical, digital and other corroborative evidence in accordance with the law, SSP Gurinderpal Singh said. (Express file photo)

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was gangraped by two men earlier this month, police said.

In a police complaint filed on July 25, the woman alleged that, 22 days earlier, she was gangraped by two men, 22-year-old Shakir Ahmad Lone and 27-year-old Mohammad Ashraf Dar, while on an outing with a friend. The two suspects are now in custody.

The entire incident was allegedly recorded on their phones.

“The victim and her friend were walking in the forests in the Dragbal area of North Kashmir when the two accused started following them,” Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police Gurinderpal Singh said. “They began harassing the victim and her friend. Then they beat up the woman and the man and chased the man away from the scene. They then restrained the lady and took turns to rape her.”