Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with forces in Baramulla

The Army Saturday confirmed that one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.
Op Watergam (#Baramulla). One terrorist killed. Weapons and warlike stores recovered. Operation over. #Kashmir #IndianArmy @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA
— Chinar Corps – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 20, 2019
The encounter took place at Watergam town in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. An army official said some weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.
“The operation is over but the militant is yet to be identified,” the official said, adding that further details are awaited.