Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with forces in Baramulla

The Army Saturday confirmed that one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.

The encounter took place at Watergam town in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. An army official said some weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

“The operation is over but the militant is yet to be identified,” the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

