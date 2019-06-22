J&K: At least one militant killed in Baramulla encounter

At least one militant was killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An exchange of fire broke out between the security personnel and the militants in Boniyar area of Baramulla district. The body was recovered, and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter comes a day after the police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel launched an operation against a group of militants in Keshwan area.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police had claimed to have foiled a major “terror” attack plan by recovering a sophisticated improvised explosive device (IED) in Shopian district.