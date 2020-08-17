J-K: 2 CRPF personnel, 1 cop killed in Baramulla militant attack

On the eve of Independence Day, militants targeted a police party in Srinagar, leaving two policemen dead and another injured.

A policeman and two CRPF personnel were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramullah district. The militants opened fired at security personnel manning a check post. The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway to nab the militants.

“#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of Police and CRPF near Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Two CRPF and one JKP #personnel sustained critical gunshot injuries who later on succumbed at hospital and attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search ops on,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

On the eve of Independence Day, militants targeted a police party in Srinagar, leaving two policemen dead and another injured. Today’s attack was the latest in a string of attacks carried out by militants on the army, police, paramilitary forces and political activists across the Valley over the last four months. The attacks also signal a shift in militants’ focus from south to north and central Kashmir. On Friday morning, militants appeared at Nowgam neighbourhood in Srinagar city and opened indiscriminate fire on a police party, leaving three policemen injured, of whom two died.

Official figures reveal that militants have carried out at least 30 attacks on security forces and political activists in the Valley since April 1. At least 12 security personnel have been killed and 19 injured, and six political activists killed in these attacks.

Of the 30 militant attacks since April 1, at least 12 have been in north and central Kashmir. Security forces have also lost a number of personnel in gunfights initiated during cordon-and-search operations.

