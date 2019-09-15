Baramati ready for parivartan: CM Fadnavis

During a roadshow in NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s home turf on Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Baramati was all set for “parivartan”. “The ‘parivartan’ in Baramati is evident. Today after seeing the people participating in Mahajanadesh Yatra, some people are surely going to have sleepless nights,” Fadnavis said.

Advertising

“The NCP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, joined the BJP today. Which means even the descendent of great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is now with the BJP,” he added.

He questioned the NCP for being non-committal in Parliament on the scrapping of Article 370.

The rally witnessed some tense moments when workers of the BJP and NCP raised slogans against each other when Fadnavis was addressing the meeting as part of his Mahajanadesh Yatra. The yatra, a statewide roadshow by the CM to highlight the achievements of his government before the state goes to polls, entered Pune district on Saturday.

Advertising

Pointing out the exodus of senior leaders from the NCP, Fadnavis said, “The current condition of the NCP is due to the wrongdoing of the party leadership.”

This statement irked NCP supporters, who were also watching the road show, and they raised slogans in support of their party and its leadership.

BJP workers retaliated by raising counter-slogans, and the area was tense for a few moments. The situation returned to normal after the Mahajanadesh Yatra left Baramati.