Bar council chief’s murder: Cop who took victim to hospital to be questioned

The inspector, Satish Yadav, is posted in the office of Superintendent of Police in Mainpuri district and senior officials said he was absent from duty without permission on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Darvesh Singh Yadav was shot by Manish Babu Sharma, also a lawyer, who then turned the gun on himself. Manish is undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said he was critical. (File photo)

THE AGRA police, investigating the murder case of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chairperson Darvesh Singh Yadav that took place inside the Agra district court Wednesday, will question a police inspector who was near the spot and had taken the victim to the hospital.

The inspector, Satish Yadav, is posted in the office of Superintendent of Police in Mainpuri district and senior officials said he was absent from duty without permission on Wednesday. An inquiry was also ordered against him for being missing without permission while on duty in Mainpuri.

Police have learnt Satish Yadav and the victim knew each other and the incident occurred a few minutes after he (Satish Yadav) left the spot after meeting Darvesh Singh Yadav.

On Wednesday, Darvesh Singh Yadav was shot by Manish Babu Sharma, also a lawyer, who then turned the gun on himself. Manish is undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said he was critical.

Investigating officer of the case and Station House Officer, New Agra police station, Ajay Kaushal said, “Eight persons were present in the chamber of a local lawyer, Arvind Mishra, where the incident took place. The statements of five persons, including Arvind Mishra, were recorded.”

