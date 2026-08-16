‘Weak leadership’: Three lawyers’ collectives demand resignation of Bar Council Chairman

This comes a day after Mishra apologised to the law students – after issuing, and later withdrawing, a directive barring 2026 graduates of NALSAR university from enrolment with state bar councils

Written by: Nikhila Henry
4 min readHyderabadUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 08:15 PM IST
bar council chairmanThe lawyers said if Mishra does not resign, other members of the Bar Council should invoke a no-confidence motion against him. (File image enhanced with AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Three lawyers’ collectives, with over 700 members across the country, on Sunday demanded the resignation of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra following the NALSAR controversy.

The lawyers said if Mishra does not resign, other members of the Bar Council should invoke a no-confidence motion against him.

This comes a day after Mishra apologised to the law students – after first issuing a directive barring 2026 graduates of the Hyderabad-based university from enrolment with state bar councils, and later withdrawing the order.

All India Lawyers Association for Justice, National Alliance for Justice Accountability and Rights, and Queer Lawyers Association, which, according to their leaders, have over 700 members, have endorsed a letter to Mishra, which demands his resignation.

A press statement released by the collective read, “In light of the deeply disturbing and embarrassing episode between BCI Chair and NALSAR students, we, as members of the legal fraternity, are deeply ashamed that the statutory institution that governs us is led by Mr Manan Kumar Mishra — a man so prone to arbitrariness that he frequently fails in upholding the interests and integrity of the Bar, in his pursuit of powers that be.”

The collective further argued, “The independence, integrity and autonomy of the legal profession is critical for a robust democracy…. Our ancestors in the Bar have made immense contributions to our great nation’s struggle for freedom from British Colonialism. This struggle was made possible only by great courage, integrity and capacity for protest against what people felt was unjust. We are concerned that there is an immense decline in this capacity today, given such weak leadership.”

‘Time to raise the bar’

The lawyers said, “We have written to Mishra, expressing our discontent with his actions and demanding that he resign forthwith; failing which, we will soon be writing to the other members of the Bar Council of India to pass a resolution of no-confidence against him. It is time to raise the bar for the Indian Bar”.

Story continues below this ad

In their letter to Mishra, the lawyers wrote, “We further call upon the members of the Bar Council of India and the State Bar Councils to insist upon, ‘a full institutional review of the legal authority relied upon’ for releasing the letters which had first asked state bar councils not to enroll students of NALSAR passing out batch of 2026 and later asked for an inquiry into NALSAR students’ decision to oppose the presence of Chief Justice of India at their convocation.”

What is the controversy

Last week, a section of students at the NALSAR University of Law had opposed having CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest at their upcoming convocation, citing his recent comments with regard to a petition against alleged police excesses during the NEET protests last month.

On Thursday evening, Mishra, a senior advocate, issued a directive, barring the 2026 graduating batch of the university from enrolling with state Bar councils and seeking an inquiry against them. A few hours later, the BCI published a second letter stating that “after detailed deliberation, the BCI has modified its earlier directions”, withdrawing the bar on enrolment.

On Friday, CJI Kant rebuked the BCI for the directive, stating that the students “have the right to protest”. The CJI said, “It’s a dialogue between students and me. Who are they (BCI) to unnecessarily raise an issue? This is totally uncalled for.”

A day later, Mishra apologised to the students.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments