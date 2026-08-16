‘Weak leadership’: Three lawyers’ collectives demand resignation of Bar Council Chairman

The lawyers said if Mishra does not resign, other members of the Bar Council should invoke a no-confidence motion against him. (File image enhanced with AI)

Three lawyers’ collectives, with over 700 members across the country, on Sunday demanded the resignation of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra following the NALSAR controversy.

The lawyers said if Mishra does not resign, other members of the Bar Council should invoke a no-confidence motion against him.

This comes a day after Mishra apologised to the law students – after first issuing a directive barring 2026 graduates of the Hyderabad-based university from enrolment with state bar councils, and later withdrawing the order.

All India Lawyers Association for Justice, National Alliance for Justice Accountability and Rights, and Queer Lawyers Association, which, according to their leaders, have over 700 members, have endorsed a letter to Mishra, which demands his resignation.