Banning apps not enough, China needs to be given befitting reply: Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday. (Express) CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday. (Express)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said banning Chinese apps was not enough, and called for a proper response to Beijing, whose troops killed 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

“Banning some apps will not give a result. We want to give China a befitting reply,” the CM said at a press conference, adding, “It is a subject of the External Affairs department, we will support the central government stand… But, we have to be very aggressive on one hand and on the other, use the diplomatic channel.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing a video clip of Modi circulated on popular social media app TikTok, which is among the 59 apps banned by the Centre, the MP tweeted, “Only a few days back Narendra Modi ji was found mourning the martyrdom of our soldiers on the same Chinese app he has now decided to ban. All in the name of a ‘befitting reply’ to China, whose incursions he even refuses to acknowledge. Hon’ble PM’s hypocrisy is surely laughable.”

The CPM too ridiculed the Centre. “The BJP is now banning Chinese apps. Interestingly these apps were used by the BJP to create new leaders of the party. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted apps which were funded by Chinese companies. Instead of banning apps, the PM must protect the borders of the country. The country must be united to fight against foreign powers,” said the party’s politburo leader Mohammad Salim.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.