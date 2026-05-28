Key commander of banned Manipur insurgent group arrested in Delhi in joint security operation

Police said much of the material was traced to Kakching in Manipur, where further investigations and follow-up recoveries are being coordinated with local police.

A key commander of banned Manipur insurgent group KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party) has been arrested from Delhi in a joint operation of the Delhi Police Special Cell and security agencies.

Following his arrest, officials claimed to have recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from Manipur.

Police said the arrested man, Haobijam Dilip Singh, is accused in more than a dozen cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was arrested from East Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Wednesday when he was going to meet someone, police officers said, adding that he had travelled to Delhi to attend a covert meeting.