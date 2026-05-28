Key commander of banned Manipur insurgent group arrested in Delhi in joint security operation

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A key commander of banned Manipur insurgent group KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party) has been arrested from Delhi in a joint operation of the Delhi Police Special Cell and security agencies.
Following his arrest, officials claimed to have recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from Manipur.
Police said the arrested man, Haobijam Dilip Singh, is accused in more than a dozen cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was arrested from East Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Wednesday when he was going to meet someone, police officers said, adding that he had travelled to Delhi to attend a covert meeting.
According to a police officer, following initial questioning, the Manipur Police and security agencies seized an extensive array of arms and warlike stores allegedly linked to planned attacks in Manipur and other parts of the state.
Recovered weapons include an AK-56 rifle, an Amogh rifle, an AI rifle and an M4 rifle fitted with a scope. Empty magazines for INSAS, AK, SLR, M4 and LMG weapons were also found, the officer said.
Security forces also seized 51 high-explosive (HE) bombs, two para bombs, 11 detonators and four lethal shells, along with a large quantity of live ammunition.
The official said the haul comprised roughly 2,000 rounds for Amogh, INSAS, AK, .303 and SLR rifles.
Besides, the items recovered during the operation included different colored bags, a tarpaulin, plastic bags and a Redmi 13C mobile phone containing Airtel and Jio SIM cards. Authorities said forensic examination and call-data analysis of the phone is underway.
Police said much of the material was traced to Kakching in Manipur, where further investigations and follow-up recoveries are being coordinated with local police.
The officer said the interception and arrest thwarted what they described as a major planned attack that could have caused widespread violence in Manipur and elsewhere.
Sources said central agencies are probing why a senior KCP leader had travelled to Delhi and whether the national capital itself was being targeted as part of any wider conspiracy.
Further details, including possible accomplices and the exact nature of the planned strikes, will be released after the investigation progresses, the offer said.
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