Bannanje Govindacharya, Sanskrit scholar and Padma Shri awardee, passes away

Conferred with the Padma Shri in 2009, Govindacharya was widely known for his translation of and commentaries on the complete texts of Sri Madhvacharya, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya passed away on Sunday due to age-related ailments. According to his family, the 84-year-old breathed his last at his residence at Ambalpady in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Conferred with the Padma Shri in 2009, Govindacharya was widely known for his translation of and commentaries on the complete texts of Sri Madhvacharya, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century. He was a propagator of the ‘Madhva’ ideology — a philosophical perspective based on ‘Tattvavada’ which means arguing from a realist viewpoint.

Apart from translating several literary works from Sanskrit to Kannada, Bannanje Govindacharya penned nearly 150 books. His works are popular among Tuluvas and Kannadigas across the world.

Among his noted translations are Kalidasa’s ‘Shakuntala’, Shudraka’s Mrichakatika’, and Bana Bhatta’s ‘Bana Bhattana Kadambari’. Govindacharya was also known for his expertise in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Puranas.

Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya Ji will be remembered for his great contributions to literature. His passion towards Sanskrit and Kannada were admirable. His works will continue influencing the future generations. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020

Remembering the scholar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Govindacharya’s passion towards Sanskrit and Kannada was admirable. “His works will continue influencing future generations. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Expressing grief over his demise, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Govindacharya’s works had helped many attain religious consciousness. “His demise is a great loss to the Sanskrit, Kannada and Tulu literary sectors,” the CM added, offering condolences to his family members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.