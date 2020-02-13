Banks, post offices being used by BJP to collect data for NRC: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being “used” by the BJP government at the Centre to collect data through “surveys” in West Bengal in order to “manipulate” the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Taking part in an administrative review meeting in Bankura, the Chief Minister directed district officials to not share any information to banks or post offices and said such “surveys” by Central government undertakings must “stop immediately”.

“The banks and post offices are doing these surveys without taking the name of BJP… They are visiting houses to collect the data. They cannot do this without the state government’s permission… Do not share any information with anyone. We will not allow this. We have to strongly handle this,” she told top state officials at the meeting.

“Today, I saw the news that a group of around 15 BJP people went to a jewellery shop in Habra (North 24 Parganas district) and demanded that they show papers required for CAA and NRC. Who has given them the authority to do this? Just drive away such people… don’t believe them if they tell you they are from the government,” she said.

