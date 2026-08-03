Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor ahead of BJP by 1,000+ votes in debut battle

As the counting of votes polled in the Assembly by-election held in Bihar’s Bankipur is underway, early trends show that Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder is ahead of its rivals in the seat that the BJP had previously occupied.

At the end of the third round of counting, Kishor leads with 5032 votes, with a 1,162-vote margin over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha (3,870 votes). With 767 votes, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Gupta is trailing, 4,265 votes behind Kishor.

Why the Bankipur bypoll is significant

The Bankipur by-election was held on July 30, 2026 (Thursday) and has garnered widespread interest across the nation because of poll strategist-turned-politician Kishor’s direct debut as a candidate from the long-standing BJP fortress.