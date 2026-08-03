Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor ahead of BJP by 1,000+ votes in debut battle

The bypoll in Bankipur was necessitated after the sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin vacated the seat after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 11:12 AM IST
prashant kishorJan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor during a press conference, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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As the counting of votes polled in the Assembly by-election held in Bihar’s Bankipur is underway, early trends show that Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder is ahead of its rivals in the seat that the BJP had previously occupied.

At the end of the third round of counting, Kishor leads with 5032 votes, with a 1,162-vote margin over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha (3,870 votes). With 767 votes, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Gupta is trailing, 4,265 votes behind Kishor.

Why the Bankipur bypoll is significant  

The Bankipur by-election was held on July 30, 2026 (Thursday) and has garnered widespread interest across the nation because of poll strategist-turned-politician Kishor’s direct debut as a candidate from the long-standing BJP fortress.

The bypoll in Bankipur was necessitated after the sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin vacated the seat after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

What Prashant Kishor had said about his debut

Kishor earlier said that he was not looking for a “safe” option to contest his first election as a candidate and had chosen to fight it out in the BJP stronghold, to send a message that Bihar’s voters should elect their representatives. moving beyond caste and religion. He had also asked people to stop casting votes out of fear of either Lalu Prasad Yadav or the BJP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kishor had said: “When people start their electoral politics, they look for safe seats for themselves… I am doing the opposite because I am telling the people of Bihar that if Bihar is to change, they must vote beyond caste and religion. They must stop voting out of fear of Lalu for BJP, or fear of BJP for Lalu. To prove the point, I am explaining to the people of Bihar, I am contesting from a place where votes should not be sought in the name of caste or religion…”

About the Bankipur seat

Falling under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Bankipur has long been considered one of the BJP’s longest-established urban bastions in Bihar.

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BJP’s incumbent National President Nitin Nabin has represented the seat since 2010. Before him, his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha held it.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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