Bankipur by-election: Voting begins for high-stake triangular contest in Bihar

Polling officials with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election materials leave for their designated polling stations on the eve of the Bankipur Assembly by-election, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Voting began on Thursday morning for the high-stake contest in Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar. The seat in Patna is witnessing a triangular contest between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj.

Polling for the Bankipur assembly began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, PTI cited officials as saying. Around 3.80 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 26 candidates.

The voting was necessitated in the seat after BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to Rajya Sabha in April, following his elevation as national president of the BJP earlier this year.