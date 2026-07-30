Bankipur by-election: Voting begins for high-stake triangular contest in Bihar

Voting began on Thursday morning for the high-stake contest in Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar. The seat in Patna is witnessing a triangular contest between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj.
Polling for the Bankipur assembly began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, PTI cited officials as saying. Around 3.80 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 26 candidates.
The voting was necessitated in the seat after BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to Rajya Sabha in April, following his elevation as national president of the BJP earlier this year.
While the ruling BJP has pitched Neeraj Kumar Sinha, a debutant, Tejashwi’s RJD has nominated Rekha Gupta. Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, who skipped contesting Bihar assembly elections last year, has thrown his hat for the contest.
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Bankipur was carved out of the erstwhile Patna West Assembly seat after the 2008 delimitation. The seat is considered a BJP stronghold and remained with Nitin Nabin since 2006.
Before Nabin, his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha represented the seat. With its sizeable middle-class electorate, trading community and distinct caste composition, the bypoll is being closely watched as an indicator of urban sentiment in Bihar.