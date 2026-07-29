Prashant Kishor’s ‘AI video’ claim, BJP chief’s temple visits — last day in a busy Bihar campaign

Campaigning for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll ended on Tuesday, with parties making a final push in what has emerged as a triangular contest with Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor entering the fray against the BJP and RJD candidates.

The bypoll was necessitated after long-time Bankipur MLA Nitin Nabin joined the Rajya Sabha following his elevation as national president of the BJP earlier this year. On Tuesday, Nabin visited temples across the constituency as he stayed in the forefront of the campaign for BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

Tuesday also saw RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav leading a roadshow with party candidate Rekha Gupta. Tejashwi, who joined the campaign after returning from an overseas trip, questioned the BJP’s development record in the constituency it has held continuously since 1995..