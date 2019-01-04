Banking on PM Modi’s image, UP BJP reaches out to first-time voters

The Uttar Pradesh BJP unit will start campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from January 15 with a focus on first time voters and youth. Party sources say the campaign will rely strongly on the “image” of PM Narendra Modi.

The party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), will take up a campaign called “Pehla vote Modi ji ke naam mein” (First vote in the name of Modi).

BJYM members would reach out to those voting for the first time in the Lok Sabha polls and convince them to vote for the prime minister by telling them about his achievements, policies and what the party proposes to do in the future.

“BJYM is also preparing to organise ‘youth parliament’ on issues like nationalism. We will also hold events to felicitate youth icons in each Lok Sabha constituency and also identify youth ambassadors in colleges and universities across the state, who can take forward the campaign,” Mithlesh Tripathi, state vice-president of BJYM.

Tripathi claimed that they have already connected with about seven lakh first-time voters in the state.

“Pehla vote Modi ji ko dene ke liye prerit karenge,” (First timers would be encouraged to cast vote for Modi ji), he said adding that BJYM is planning to start at least seven to eight such programmes.