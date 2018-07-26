Banka Unnayan among three finalists in Commonwealth awards in innovation category

Lakshmi Kumari (left) and Nisha Kumari of Project Girls High School in Katoria use the Unnayan app. (Photo: Santosh Singh/File) Lakshmi Kumari (left) and Nisha Kumari of Project Girls High School in Katoria use the Unnayan app. (Photo: Santosh Singh/File)

Banka Unnayan programme, an interactive online and offline study method, got award from Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM). The award would be given to Banka DM during CAPAM bienniel conference in George Town, Guyana, on 22-24 October. Two others finalists in the category are Singapore and Malayasia. It was government of India that had nominated Unnayan project as its only entry for innovation inculation category.

READ | From five schools to 143, TV time for Banka’s children means notebooks & smart classes

CAPAM CEO Gay Hamilton in an email to Banka DM Kundan Kumar on 24 July wrote: “…We are pleased to advise that your submission” Unnayan Banka – Reinventing education using technology” under the category of innovation incubation has been chosen by IIA Assessment panel as a finalist in the CAPAM international innovation awards”.

READ | Banka experiment goes national: online lessons, smart classes to reach 5,000 schools

Banka DM Kundan Kumar told The Indian Express: “It is a moment of pride that a small district of Banka would be representing India at such a big platform tp receive award, that too in innovation cqtegory….It is the outcome of power of positivity, belief in Innovation, great Team work, sustained leadership and trust in our subordinates”. Banka district has been running Unnayan programme in its 70 schools and would soon implement in rest 73 schools. The model is being replicated by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan in schools of about 5,000 villqges across the country. The project was started last August.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App