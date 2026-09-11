Why are banks closed today? What’s working and what’s closed?

Public sector banking operations across India are facing major disruptions on Friday as employees have joined a countrywide strike. The bank strike is being led by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)-an umbrella organisation of seven unions that represent roughly 90% of bank officers and staff. The protesters are demanding a five-day workweek and redressal of long-standing wage and pension grievances.
The bank strike comes amid the two-day BRICS summit being held in India on September 12 and 13.
While state-run institutions and select private banks experienced heavy operational disruptions, most private sector banks functioned as usual.
Among the bank employees’ unions, under the UFBU that are staging a cease-work today are Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), , Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation (INBEF) and All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC).
#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), including the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), is holding a protest march in Bhopal as part of a nationwide strike over the delay in implementing a 5-day banking week, differences over… pic.twitter.com/j9IPuh4z5H
— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
Among the major banks that are on strike are State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab National Bank.
The banking sector’s strike has left several public sector bank (PSB) branches completely shut or running on minimal staff. Branch-level services took the hardest hit, including cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearing processes, routine administrative and back-office tasks
However, digital banking services, such as UPI, mobile apps, and online banking platforms, remain fully operational.
The bank unions have vented their displeasure over the lack of progress in negotiations with authorities due to what they termed as “unfair treatment”.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), along with All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), protests over demands for a 5-day work week and banking reforms. pic.twitter.com/Q1oa9D9Mf1
— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: “Since there was no positive outcome and the government did not agree to our demand, this strike is forced on us. Bank employees and officers are highly aggrieved that they alone are being discriminated against.”
Bank Employees Federation, West Bengal, vice-president, Shymal Kumar Hazra, said, “The banking sector is the economic backbone of India, but it has been weakened. Bank employees and officers work together throughout the year and contribute significantly to the country’s economy. Our demand for a five-day banking week is legitimate and has been pending for a long time.”
He argued that nearly 90% of the customers’ banking work are now being carried out digitally and there is no reason why a five-day work week cannot be implemented.
Their first demand is an official notification marking all Saturdays as bank holidays. Under current rules, branches remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month. Though this policy change was agreed upon during the 12th Bipartite Settlement with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in March 2024, it is pending a central government clearance.
The unions are also demanding an overhaul of the pension structures and implementation of a standard Dearness Allowance (DA) calculation formula for all retirees.
Bank employees are also seeking an option to switch to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from the National Pension System (NPS).
The UFBU has called for another strike on September 28 to 30, following which they may have discussions with the government. If their issues remain unresolved, the UFBU may go on an indefinite strike from October 26.