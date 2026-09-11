Why are banks closed today? What’s working and what’s closed?

A notice pasted below a 'Welcome' board of an SBI branch in Siliguri, Bengal (ANI)

Public sector banking operations across India are facing major disruptions on Friday as employees have joined a countrywide strike. The bank strike is being led by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)-an umbrella organisation of seven unions that represent roughly 90% of bank officers and staff. The protesters are demanding a five-day workweek and redressal of long-standing wage and pension grievances.

The bank strike comes amid the two-day BRICS summit being held in India on September 12 and 13.

While state-run institutions and select private banks experienced heavy operational disruptions, most private sector banks functioned as usual.

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A poster outside a Union Bank of India branch in Bengal (ANI) A poster outside a Union Bank of India branch in Bengal (ANI)

Which bank unions are on strike?

Among the bank employees’ unions, under the UFBU that are staging a cease-work today are Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), , Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation (INBEF) and All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC).