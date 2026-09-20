Bank strike from September 28: SBI issues advisory on possible service disruptions

Bank strike latest news: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory to customers ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The strike is scheduled to begin on September 28 and continue through September 30.

SBI has advised customers to plan their banking-related transactions in advance, as services may be affected at branches during this period. Since September 26 and 27 fall on the weekend, customers could potentially face disruption in banking services for several consecutive days.

“Please be advised that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day strike from 28th September 2026 to 30th September 2026,” SBI said.