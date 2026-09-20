Bank strike from September 28: SBI issues advisory on possible service disruptions

Bank strike in September 2026: Bank unions will observe a three-day nationwide strike from September 28. SBI has issued an advisory to customers on possible service disruptions.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 20, 2026 06:05 PM IST
Bank strike for 3 days from September 28 (Image generated using AI)Bank strike for 3 days from September 28 (Image generated using AI)
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Bank strike latest news: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory to customers ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The strike is scheduled to begin on September 28 and continue through September 30.

SBI has advised customers to plan their banking-related transactions in advance, as services may be affected at branches during this period. Since September 26 and 27 fall on the weekend, customers could potentially face disruption in banking services for several consecutive days.

“Please be advised that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day strike from 28th September 2026 to 30th September 2026,” SBI said.

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Why are bank unions going on strike?

The bank unions are observing the strike to press for several demands, including the implementation of a five-day banking week, updation and improvement of pension benefits, and a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners.

The unions are also demanding an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

According to PTI, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) claims to represent around 90 per cent of the banking workforce. The bank unions under the UFBU had earlier observed a nationwide strike on September 11 over their demands.

SBI advisory for customers on bank strike

In a statement, the SBI advised the customers who need to visit a bank branch or carry out time-sensitive transactions are advised to complete them before the strike dates.

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It also advised customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for their cash requirements during the strike period.

The customers can also use Customer Service Points (CSPs) and opt for Internet Banking, YONO, mobile banking, UPI and other digital banking channels for their transactions, it added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has called a meeting with the chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks on Monday to discuss measures to ensure the continuity of banking operations and essential customer services during the three-day strike.

According to PTI, the meeting is expected to discuss contingency measures to minimise disruption and ensure customers continue to access essential banking facilities during the strike.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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