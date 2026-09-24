Bank Strike September 28-30: Which banks will remain operational, what services will work, salary update

Bank Strike September 28-30: Banking services may be affected during the three-day strike. (Image generated using AI)

Bank Strike September 28-30: The banking services are likely to be affected across the country as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a three-day strike next week. The strike has been called over two key demands – implementation of five-day banking and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Why are bank employees going on strike?

The UFBU has called the strike in support of its demands for five-day banking and withdrawal of the PLI scheme. It claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, are going on a three-day strike beginning September 28.

Earlier this week, the government held detailed discussions and decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance. Bank employees have also been urged to refrain from resorting to strikes, resolve the issues through dialogue and ensure that banking services remain uninterrupted.