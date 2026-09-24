Bank Strike September 28-30: Which banks will remain operational, what services will work, salary update

The UFBU has called the strike in support of its demands for five-day banking and withdrawal of the PLI scheme. It claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, are going on a three-day strike beginning September 28.
Earlier this week, the government held detailed discussions and decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance. Bank employees have also been urged to refrain from resorting to strikes, resolve the issues through dialogue and ensure that banking services remain uninterrupted.
The Ministry of Finance said the proposed three-day bank strike coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks on September 30. The date is important for banks as they carry out key activities such as reconciliation, provisioning, and treasury and market operations.
“A disruption of this nature, combined with the preceding weekend, would result in an effective five-day closure of banking services at a particularly sensitive point in the financial calendar – causing considerable inconvenience to customers, businesses, Government transactions, and international banking operations,” it said.
Banks to remain open on Sunday
To ensure that customers’ banking needs are not affected for a long period, the Finance Ministry said on September 23, 2026, that all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will function normally on Sunday, September 27.
“The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-link branches and Currency Chests to remain fully operational on 27.09.2026,” reads the statement.
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Which banks will remain operational?
Despite the three-day strike, not all banking services will come to a halt. The strike is expected to affect Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
Presently, 12 public sector banks are there in the country. These are – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.
However, private sector banks are expected to remain operational, so customers of private banks can continue to access their regular banking services including visiting bank’s branch office for important transactions.
SBI, UBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank Customers: Which services will continue during the strike?
SBI has advised customers to plan their banking-related transactions in advance, as services may be affected at branches during the period. It advised the customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for their cash requirements during the strike period.
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The customers can also use Customer Service Points (CSPs) and opt for Internet Banking, YONO, mobile banking, UPI and other digital banking channels for their transactions, it added.
- Union Bank of India customer advisory
Union Bank of India has also advised customers to use mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and UPI for their transactions during the strike period.
- Canara Bank customer advisory
Canara Bank has also appealed to customers to use digital banking channels for their banking needs during the strike period, including UPI and QR-based payments, mobile and internet banking, ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), debit and credit cards, Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), and services through Business Correspondents (BCs) and Customer Service Points (CSPs).
- Bank of Baroda customer advisory
Bank of Baroda has also urged customers to use digital banking services during the proposed three-day bank strike.
Ahead of bank strike, Central government employees to get salary in advance on September 25
The Finance Ministry has advised all ministries and departments to disburse the September 2026 salary in advance on September 25 in view of the three-day bank strike. According to PTI, the September 2026 pension of Central Government pensioners may also be disbursed by banks/Pay and Accounts Offices (PAOs) on September 25. Similarly, the September wages of industrial employees of the Central Government may also be paid in advance on September 25.