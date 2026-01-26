Bank strike on 27 January 2026: These banks to remain closed on Tuesday | Here’s what customers can still access

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bank strike January 2026: Bank employee and officer unions across India have announced a nationwide strike on 27 January 2026 which is expected to disrupt services at most public sector banks. The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).
According to the unions, the demand is based on commitments already made during the wage revision settlement signed in March 2024 between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and UFBU. As part of that agreement both sides had concurred on declaring all Saturdays as bank holidays, a decision that is yet to be implemented, according to PTI.
The UFBU has formally served a strike notice to the IBA, the Chief Labour Commissioner and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
The strike is scheduled to run from midnight of January 26 to midnight of January 27.
UFBU on the their X account posted, “Bank employees power India’s financial stability, inclusion, and growth,often at the cost of their own well-being. A 5-day work week is not a concession; it’s a long-pending reform. The commitment is on record. It must be implemented.”
Bank employees power India’s financial stability, inclusion, and growth,often at the cost of their own well-being. A 5-day work week is not a concession; it’s a long-pending reform. The commitment is on record. It must be implemented.#BankersDemand5DayWeek @DFS_India pic.twitter.com/YgtcAKgTOJ
— United Forum of Bank Unions (@UFBUIndia) January 25, 2026
Conciliation meetings were held earlier this week by the Chief Labour Commissioner to avert the strike. However, the unions said the talks failed to yield any positive outcome, prompting them to go ahead with the planned action.
If the strike proceeds as announced, customers may face disruptions at major public sector lenders, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, and other government-owned banks. Most of these banks have already cautioned customers about possible interruptions in branch services.
While some bank services will be impacted, with the advent of technology multiple alternatives exist. The country’s largest lender SBI advised customers to plan essential banking transactions in advance. Customers can use the following digital channels
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 23, 2026
At present, bank employees get the second and fourth Saturdays off, along with Sundays resulting in largely six-day work weeks. The UFBU has argued that moving to a five-day schedule would not reduce productivity, as employees have already agreed to work an additional 40 minutes per day from Monday to Friday.
The unions have also pointed out that institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, LIC, stock exchanges, and most government offices already follow a five-day work week, questioning why banks continue with a longer schedule.
The UFBU represents employees from nine major bank unions, covering public sector banks and some old-generation private banks. The strike, however, is not expected to impact large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are likely to function as usual.
