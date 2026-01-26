Bank strike on 27 January 2026: These banks to remain closed on Tuesday | Here’s what customers can still access

The strike is scheduled to run from midnight of January 26 to midnight of January 27. (Source: Generated by AI)

Bank strike January 2026: Bank employee and officer unions across India have announced a nationwide strike on 27 January 2026 which is expected to disrupt services at most public sector banks. The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Bank strike: What are Bank Unions demanding?

According to the unions, the demand is based on commitments already made during the wage revision settlement signed in March 2024 between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and UFBU. As part of that agreement both sides had concurred on declaring all Saturdays as bank holidays, a decision that is yet to be implemented, according to PTI.

The UFBU has formally served a strike notice to the IBA, the Chief Labour Commissioner and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.