A bank robbery, a murder, and a case that took Kerala police 19 years to crack

The Kerala police team with the accused, who had been on the run for almost 2 decades.

When Kerala Police entered the dusty, weather-beaten godown of a rice mill in Assam’s Dhemaji district this September, they had only one question for the bald man with a grey beard found working there: “Are you Dilip Rajak?”

On September 20, the Malappuram crime branch police arrested Rajak, a 65-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, on charges of murdering the manager of a saw mill in 2007. For investigators, the arrest, which took them some 3,600 km, meant closing a nearly two-decade-long investigation that spanned Kerala, Assam and Bihar.

Another accused from Bihar, Sanichar Baita, is still on the run, police said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Dilip had always feared that one day he would be caught by police,” Crime Branch Inspector Ameerali V said. “We had approached him after completing the entire fieldwork. With help from the Assam police, he was taken into custody. He did not resist.”