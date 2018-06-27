Pune: Bank of Maharashtra CEO and MD Ravindra Marathe granted bail in DSK case

Ravindra Marathe Ravindra Marathe

A Special Court in Pune on Wednesday granted bail to Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe, CEO and MD of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), in the case of alleged flouting of norms for loan disbursement to the DSK Group, which is facing charges of duping its thousands of investors through various schemes.

Marathe was among the six persons arrested on June 20 in connection with the Rs 2043 crore fraud case against Pune-based DSK group. Besides Marathe, the economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune police had arrested Sushil Muhnot, the former CEO and MD of BoM, bank’s executive director Rajendra Kumar Gupta from Pune, zonal manager Nityanand Sadashiv Deshpande, two officials of the D S Kulkarni Developers Limited (DSKDL) – chartered accountant Sunil Madhukar Ghatpande and chief engineer and vice-president Rajiv Dullabh Das Nevaskar. They have been booked under sections 406, 420, 409, 120 (b), 34 of the IPC and sections of the MPID Act and sections of the Prize Chit and Money Circulation Banning Act. All were remanded to police custody till June 27.

The court of special judge R N Sardesai, before whom the arguments of the prosecution and defence on the bail application had already taken place, granted bail to Marathe on the surety of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday.

Police in their case alleged that the accused BoM officials did not follow the rules while giving loan to the Dream City project of DSK Developers Ltd (DSKDL) in Fursungi in Pune. The investigations had begun following a complaint lodged by a depositor Jitendra Narayan Mulekar (65) of Kothrud at the Shivajinagar police station in October last year. Police have so far booked 19 persons in this case, of whom 13 including developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni also known as DSK, his wife Hemanti and son Shirish, are arrested.

On May 17 this year, police had filed a 36,875 pages long chargesheet against builder D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti. According to the police, since 2010, the group had ‘lured’ people into investing money in the schemes of their company by offering attractive returns. Later, these deposits were allegedly diverted into the accounts of family members of DSK.

Meanwhile, Marathe was remanded to magisterial custody on June 23 as he reported ill and was lodged to Sassoon hospital for treatment and later shifted to a private hospital with police escort. On June 22, he moved bail application before special judge Sardesai saying that all rules were followed by him and the bank while giving loan to DSKDL. He also claimed that his arrest was illegal and that he is not even remotely linked to the investors allegedly cheated by DSKDL. On Monday, police submitted to the court they would not seek further police custody remand of Marathe.

