‘Bank of America to create 1,900 jobs in GIFT City in Gujarat’

The Bank of America Corporation, a US-based multinational investment bank and financial services company, will be creating 1,900 jobs at GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This will be the second foreign bank to set up base on campus.

“A letter of Allotment has (LoA) has been given to Bank of America which will be creating jobs here,” Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) Zonal Development Commissioner Amiya Chandra, said, addressing an Open House of all SEZs based in Gujarat — including the GIFT City SEZ — on Friday.

Chandra who is an official of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the LoA to Bank of America was given in just seven minutes on Thursday.

“Due to the trade war between the United States and China, a number of companies from the US are seeking reallocation and we are going full throttle to welcome them,” he said. “The government is serious about welcoming them and the scope of SEZ remain bright,” Chandra later told mediapersons.

“They will be setting up a delivery centre in the SEZ part of the GIFT City which will serve customers in the United States. They are expected to begin work on setting up the centre in November 2019,” an official connected with the development told The Indian Express.

Bank of America is the second foreign bank to step into GIFT City after Standard Chartered set up a IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre. “The operations of Bank of America will be much bigger than that of Standard Chartered Bank,” the official added.

Turnover of GIFT SEZ to reach Rs 6,000 cr

Earlier in the day, Chandra, addressing officials and industries from SEZs across Gujarat, said that GIFT multi-services SEZ is the fastest growing SEZ in Gujarat. “The export figures rose from Rs 1,672 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,500 crore in 2018-19. In the first five months of the financial year 2019-2020, the export figure crossed Rs 1,700 crore and I expect that the turnover of GIFT SEZ will Rs Rs 6,000 crore by the end of this financial year,” Chandra said.

GIFT SEZ that also houses the IFSC currently has 159 units, he added. “The IFSC banking units have crossed transactions of USD 24 billion. International stock exchanges have a daily volume of USD 4 billion (transactions)and the IFSC insurance units have cross sum insured of USD 30 billion,” Chandra said in his speech.