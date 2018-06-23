Bank manager demands sexual favours from farm loan applicant; booked

The woman had accompanied her husband to the bank where they had applied for a crop loan at Datala in the Malakapur Tehsil Thursday morning, police said. (Representational image) The woman had accompanied her husband to the bank where they had applied for a crop loan at Datala in the Malakapur Tehsil Thursday morning, police said. (Representational image)

A branch manager of Central Bank of India in Buldhana district has been booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a farmer’s wife seeking crop loan, police said Friday. The woman had accompanied her husband to the bank where they had applied for a crop loan at Datala in the Malakapur Tehsil Thursday morning, they said.

Branch manager Rajesh Hivase sought the woman’s contact details for processing loan after which he called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours, they said. Later, Hivase sent a peon to the woman’s home, asking her to comply. The peon allegedly told the woman that Hivase will pass the required farm loan and also extend benefits under a special package if she agreed. The woman recorded the phone conversation and filed a complaint with the local police the same day, they said.

A complaint has been registered against the manager and the peon under relevant sections of the Indian Peal Code and also sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, they said. Both the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App