Bank locker theft news: 40 cases reported in PSBs in 5 years – check state-wise, bank-wise data

Bank locker theft cases in public sector banks have totalled 40 over the past five years, with the government sharing state-wise and bank-wise data on reported incidents. (Image generated using AI)

Bank locker theft news: The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have reported 40 bank locker theft cases over the past five years. However, as of March 31, 2025, a total of 1,09,98,050 bank lockers were operational across these banks. The banks offer safe deposit locker facilities to customers on rent, allowing them to keep their valuables, documents and other important items.

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In a written statement in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 40 cases of locker theft have been established in PSBs during FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25. She further added that a total of 11,22,982 locker facilities are currently operated by Rural Cooperative Banks.

“As per information from received from NABARD, a total of 11,22,982 locker facilities are currently operated by Rural Cooperative Banks. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that it does not maintain details of locker facilities operated in banks and nor the cases of locker theft,” Sitharaman said.