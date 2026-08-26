Bank Holidays on August 26: Check full list of cities where banks are closed

A bank holiday is a day when banks remain closed to customers for regular branch operations.

Banks will remain closed in several parts of India on Wednesday on account of Id-e-Milad/Barawafat/Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam which is a festival in Kerala.

Bank branches will be shut in cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Banks will also be closed for Raksha Bandhan on August 28. As with other festival holidays, the closure will depend on the location and the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

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What is a bank holiday?

A bank holiday is a day when banks remain closed to customers for regular branch operations. Unlike some national holidays, bank holidays in India can vary from one state or city to another, depending on local festivals, cultural events and government notifications.