Banks to remain closed for six days in these cities on account of festivals; details here

New Delhi: With Rakshan Bandhan falling on August 11 as well as on August 12 according to the Hindu calendar, some states and Union Territories have declared a holiday on either of the two days while the rest have kept them as normal days.

Moreover, August 13 is the second Saturday of the month, an official holiday in many places, and August 15, Monday, is Independence Day and a national holiday.

Hence, a long weekend is approaching. For those looking for banking and related services, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a state/union-wise list of bank holidays in the coming days.

Here is the list-

The banks will remain closed on Monday in the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

With Rakshan Bandhan marked as a holiday on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the banks will remain closed on Friday and Monday.

In Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Monday is a bank holiday.

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are celebrating Rakshan Bandhan on Thursday. The banks will remain closed on Thursday and Monday in these states.

Advertisement

In Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Monday is a bank holiday.

Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram have a bank holiday on Monday while the banks will remain closed in Manipur on Saturday (Patriot’s Day) and Monday.

In Maharashtra, Monday and Tuesday (Parsi New Year) are bank holidays.

Advertisement

The data of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland is not available in the list.