Banks to remain closed for six days in these cities on account of festivals; details here

August 10, 2022 3:57:47 pm
New Delhi: With Rakshan Bandhan falling on August 11 as well as on August 12 according to the Hindu calendar, some states and Union Territories have declared a holiday on either of the two days while the rest have kept them as normal days.
Moreover, August 13 is the second Saturday of the month, an official holiday in many places, and August 15, Monday, is Independence Day and a national holiday.
Hence, a long weekend is approaching. For those looking for banking and related services, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a state/union-wise list of bank holidays in the coming days.
Here is the list-
Subscriber Only Stories
The banks will remain closed on Monday in the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.
With Rakshan Bandhan marked as a holiday on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the banks will remain closed on Friday and Monday.
In Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Monday is a bank holiday.
Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are celebrating Rakshan Bandhan on Thursday. The banks will remain closed on Thursday and Monday in these states.
In Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Monday is a bank holiday.
Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram have a bank holiday on Monday while the banks will remain closed in Manipur on Saturday (Patriot’s Day) and Monday.
In Maharashtra, Monday and Tuesday (Parsi New Year) are bank holidays.
The data of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland is not available in the list.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Ankita Konwar demonstrates Camatkarasana; know its benefits
‘Hopefully, it’s the last surgery’: Shoaib Akhtar says in a video message after undergoing knee surgery
Refreshed Lahiri eyes good show in FedExCup Playoffs to qualify for Tour Championships
Stranded beluga whale euthanised after removal from French river
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi’s Bihar template as Oppn national model against BJP
IIT-Madras, Sony India offer free tech skills course to economically weaker engineering students
Ridhi Dogra pens note after being trolled for Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty’s breakup: ‘ If beating me down helps…’
Karthi: Viruman is not a casteist film
Watch: Suriya, Jyothika get clicked in Mumbai, tell cameramen to not photograph their children
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for eighth time, asks BJP to ‘worry’ about 2024 polls
Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath
Perseid meteor shower: How to live stream the ‘shooting stars’, what to expect