scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Banks to remain closed for six days in these cities on account of festivals; details here

For those looking for banking and its related services, the Reserve Bank of India has announced a state/union-wise list of bank holidays in the upcoming days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 3:57:47 pm
In some states banks will remain closed on Rakshabandhan (Image: Representational Express/file)

New Delhi: With Rakshan Bandhan falling on August 11 as well as on August 12 according to the Hindu calendar, some states and Union Territories have declared a holiday on either of the two days while the rest have kept them as normal days.

Moreover, August 13 is the second Saturday of the month, an official holiday in many places, and August 15, Monday, is Independence Day and a national holiday.

Hence, a long weekend is approaching. For those looking for banking and related services, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a state/union-wise list of bank holidays in the coming days.

Here is the list-

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

The banks will remain closed on Monday in the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

With Rakshan Bandhan marked as a holiday on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the banks will remain closed on Friday and Monday.

In Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Monday is a bank holiday.

Also Read: |SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% to Rs 6,068 crore

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are celebrating Rakshan Bandhan on Thursday. The banks will remain closed on Thursday and Monday in these states.

Advertisement

In Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Monday is a bank holiday.

Also Read: |What the RBI’s Financial Stability Report reveals about the banking sector

Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram have a bank holiday on Monday while the banks will remain closed in Manipur on Saturday (Patriot’s Day) and Monday.

In Maharashtra, Monday and Tuesday (Parsi New Year) are bank holidays.

Advertisement

The data of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland is not available in the list.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:57:47 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement