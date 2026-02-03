Bank Holidays in February 2026: Banks to remain closed for 9 days across India — Full city-wise list

Bank Holidays in January 2026: There are 9 bank holidays scheduled for February 2026, including national and regional observances and mandatory weekly offs.

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 07:32 AM IST
February Bank Holidays 2026 List: Nine bank holidays in India are scheduled for February to mark notable observances such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and more, according to the RBI’s calendar for the fiscal year 2026.

Bank holidays in India are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, regional and national observances, and mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

A complete state-wise list of bank holidays in India for February 2026:

Bank branches in various Indian cities may be closed on certain holidays, which could disrupt customer transactions and services.

Customers are advised to check the holiday calendar and plan their visits accordingly; the complete list is provided below.

Sno. Date Day of the week Observance Cities that will observe closure
1 1 Feb 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday Pan India
2 8 Feb 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday Pan India
3 14 Feb 2026 Saturday Second Saturday Pan India
4 15 Feb 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday Pan India
5 18 Feb 2026 Wednesday Losar Gangtok (Sikkim)
6 19 Feb 2026 Thursday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra)
7 20 Feb 2026 Friday Statehood Day Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)
8 22 Feb 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday Pan India
9 28 Feb 2026 Saturday Fourth Saturday Pan India

Online banking services will remain operational:

It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of banks in India, essential financial services will remain available through digital and self-service platforms:

  • Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance queries, and bill payments.
  • NEFT and RTGS services (according to operational windows)
  • ATM Withdrawal and Card Transactions
  • Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services.

Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.

