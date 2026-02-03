Bank Holidays in February 2026: Banks to remain closed for 9 days across India — Full city-wise list

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
February Bank Holidays 2026 List: Nine bank holidays in India are scheduled for February to mark notable observances such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and more, according to the RBI’s calendar for the fiscal year 2026.
Bank holidays in India are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, regional and national observances, and mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.
Bank branches in various Indian cities may be closed on certain holidays, which could disrupt customer transactions and services.
Customers are advised to check the holiday calendar and plan their visits accordingly; the complete list is provided below.
|Sno.
|Date
|Day of the week
|Observance
|Cities that will observe closure
|1
|1 Feb 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Pan India
|2
|8 Feb 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Pan India
|3
|14 Feb 2026
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Pan India
|4
|15 Feb 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Pan India
|5
|18 Feb 2026
|Wednesday
|Losar
|Gangtok (Sikkim)
|6
|19 Feb 2026
|Thursday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra)
|7
|20 Feb 2026
|Friday
|Statehood Day
|Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)
|8
|22 Feb 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Pan India
|9
|28 Feb 2026
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Pan India
It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of banks in India, essential financial services will remain available through digital and self-service platforms:
Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.
