Bank Holidays in February 2026: Banks to remain closed for 9 days across India — Full city-wise list

February 2026 Bank Holidays: Check the complete city-wise list of bank holidays across India as per RBI guidelines, including state and national holidays.

February Bank Holidays 2026 List: Nine bank holidays in India are scheduled for February to mark notable observances such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and more, according to the RBI’s calendar for the fiscal year 2026.

Bank holidays in India are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, regional and national observances, and mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

A complete state-wise list of bank holidays in India for February 2026:

Bank branches in various Indian cities may be closed on certain holidays, which could disrupt customer transactions and services.

Customers are advised to check the holiday calendar and plan their visits accordingly; the complete list is provided below.