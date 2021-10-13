Here is a list of bank holidays between Dussehra and Diwali

Updated: October 13, 2021 1:26:20 pm
With a number of festivals lined up over the next few months, there are several bank holidays slated to take place until the end of the year. From October 12, banks will remain closed for total 12 days owing to the Navratras. Customers can, however, carry out online transactions.
Here is a full list of bank holidays and where they will be observed
October 12, 2021: Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)
Banks will remain shut in West Bengal, and Tripura.
October 13, 2021: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
Banks will remain shut in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam.
October 14, 2021: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Banks will remain shut in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam.
October 15, 2021: Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)
Banks will remain shut nationwide, except in Manipur, Himachal Pradesh.
October 16, 2021: Durga Puja (Dasain)
Banks will remain shut in Sikkim
October 18, 2021: Kati Bihu
Banks will remain shut in Assam
October 19, 2021: Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat
Banks will remain closed everywhere but in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.
October 20, 2021: Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Banks shut in Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh.
October 22, 2021: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.
October 26, 2021: Accession Day
Banks will be shut in Jammu and Srinagar.
November 4, 2021: Diwali
Banks will remain closed nationwide
