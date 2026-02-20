Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, February 20? Check city-wise operational status

Statehood Day Bank Holiday in India 2026: Banking institutions in Aizwal (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) will be closed today, while the remaining cities are scheduled to be open and operational as usual.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 06:56 AM IST
Bank Holiday Today, February 20, 2026: Are banks open or closed? Check the full city-wise operational status of bank branches across India.
Statehood Day 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks across two Indian cities will be closed today, Friday, February 20, on account of the Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Statehood Day for Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in 2026 is February 20, marking the 39th anniversary of their elevation from union territories to full states of the Indian Union in 1987.

Mizoram became the 23rd state, following the 1986 Mizo Peace Accord, and Arunachal Pradesh became India’s 24th state in 1987, after previously being known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

There are 9 bank holidays scheduled for February 2026 to mark notable observancesaccording to the RBI’s calendar for the financial year 2026, in addition to mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

These bank holidays are designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which entails both RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays.

A city-wise list of where banks will be open/closed today, Friday, February 20:

Indian City Bank Operational Status on Friday, February 20
Agartala Open
Ahmedabad Open
Aizawl CLOSED
Belapur Open
Bengaluru Open
Bhopal Open
Bhubaneswar Open
Chandigarh Open
Chennai Open
Dehradun Open
Gangtok Open
Guwahati Open
Hyderabad Open
Imphal Open
Itanagar CLOSED
Jaipur Open
Jammu Open
Kanpur Open
Kochi Open
Kohima Open
Kolkata Open
Lucknow Open
Mumbai Open
Nagpur Open
New Delhi Open
Panaji Open
Patna Open
Raipur Open
Ranchi Open
Shillong Open
Shimla Open
Srinagar Open
Thiruvananthapuram Open
Vijayawada Open

Source: RBI Holiday Calendar 2025

It’s essential to note that banks in Aizwal (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) will be closed today, while the remaining cities are scheduled to be open and operational as usual.

Banking services that will remain available:

It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of bank branches in Goa, essential financial services would remain available through digital and self-service platforms:

  • Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance queries, and bill payments.
  • NEFT and RTGS services (according to operational windows)
  • ATM Withdrawal and Card Transactions
  • Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services.

Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.

