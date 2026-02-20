Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, February 20? Check city-wise operational status

Bank Holiday Today, February 20, 2026: Are banks open or closed? Check the full city-wise operational status of bank branches across India.

Statehood Day 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks across two Indian cities will be closed today, Friday, February 20, on account of the Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Statehood Day for Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in 2026 is February 20, marking the 39th anniversary of their elevation from union territories to full states of the Indian Union in 1987.

Mizoram became the 23rd state, following the 1986 Mizo Peace Accord, and Arunachal Pradesh became India’s 24th state in 1987, after previously being known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

There are 9 bank holidays scheduled for February 2026 to mark notable observances, according to the RBI’s calendar for the financial year 2026, in addition to mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.