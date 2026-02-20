Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, February 20? Check city-wise operational status

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Statehood Day 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks across two Indian cities will be closed today, Friday, February 20, on account of the Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
The Statehood Day for Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in 2026 is February 20, marking the 39th anniversary of their elevation from union territories to full states of the Indian Union in 1987.
Mizoram became the 23rd state, following the 1986 Mizo Peace Accord, and Arunachal Pradesh became India’s 24th state in 1987, after previously being known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA).
There are 9 bank holidays scheduled for February 2026 to mark notable observances, according to the RBI’s calendar for the financial year 2026, in addition to mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.
These bank holidays are designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which entails both RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays.
|Indian City
|Bank Operational Status on Friday, February 20
|Agartala
|Open
|Ahmedabad
|Open
|Aizawl
|CLOSED
|Belapur
|Open
|Bengaluru
|Open
|Bhopal
|Open
|Bhubaneswar
|Open
|Chandigarh
|Open
|Chennai
|Open
|Dehradun
|Open
|Gangtok
|Open
|Guwahati
|Open
|Hyderabad
|Open
|Imphal
|Open
|Itanagar
|CLOSED
|Jaipur
|Open
|Jammu
|Open
|Kanpur
|Open
|Kochi
|Open
|Kohima
|Open
|Kolkata
|Open
|Lucknow
|Open
|Mumbai
|Open
|Nagpur
|Open
|New Delhi
|Open
|Panaji
|Open
|Patna
|Open
|Raipur
|Open
|Ranchi
|Open
|Shillong
|Open
|Shimla
|Open
|Srinagar
|Open
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Open
|Vijayawada
|Open
Source: RBI Holiday Calendar 2025
It’s essential to note that banks in Aizwal (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) will be closed today, while the remaining cities are scheduled to be open and operational as usual.
Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.
