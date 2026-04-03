Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Good Friday? List of full bank holidays in April 2026

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Banks in India are closed today on the occasion of Good Friday. Bank holidays are mandated in India by the Reserve Bank. India’s equity, currency and debt markets are also closed on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 6.
The stock benchmarks BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 73,319.55, and NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.15% higher at 22,713.1 on Thursday, supported by a surge in the rupee after the central bank curbed speculative forex trading.
The closure applies only to physical branch counters. The following services continue to function normally:
ATMs — cash withdrawals and balance enquiries are unaffected
UPI — payments via PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and other apps work normally
Mobile banking — fund transfers, bill payments and statements are accessible
Internet banking — net banking portals remain fully operational
NEFT and RTGS — electronic fund transfers continue to be processed
April is one of the busier months on the bank holiday calendar. Upcoming closures — varying by state — include:
|Holiday
|Date
|Region
|Maundy Thursday
|April 2
|Kerala
|Good Friday
|April 3
|Across India (except few states)
|Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, Vishu
|April 14
|Multiple states
|Bohag Bihu, Bengali New Year
|April 15
|Assam, West Bengal
|Akshaya Tritiya
|April 19
|State-specific
|Basava Jayanti
|April 20
|State-specific
|Garia Puja
|April 21
|Tripura
Not all holidays apply in every state. The RBI’s official holiday list, published on its website, gives a state-wise breakdown.
The Indian rupee rose 1.8% versus the US dollar to 93.10, after the central bank tightened the screws on speculative bets against the currency.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 10 bps to 7.1329%, as US President Donald Trump’s threat of more aggressive strikes on Iran drove oil back above $100 a barrel, clouding India’s macroeconomic outlook before an interest rate decision next week.
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