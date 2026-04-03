Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Good Friday? List of full bank holidays in April 2026

Banks across India are closed on April 3 for Good Friday. (File Photo)

Banks in India are closed today on the occasion of Good Friday. Bank holidays are mandated in India by the Reserve Bank. India’s equity, currency and debt markets are also closed on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 6.

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The stock benchmarks BSE ⁠Sensex ​rose 0.25% to 73,319.55, and NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.15% higher at 22,713.1 ​on Thursday, ​supported by a ⁠surge in the rupee after the central bank ‌curbed speculative forex trading.

What services are still available today?

The closure applies only to physical branch counters. The following services continue to function normally:

ATMs — cash withdrawals and balance enquiries are unaffected

UPI — payments via PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and other apps work normally