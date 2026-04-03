Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Good Friday? List of full bank holidays in April 2026

Bank holiday today: Banks are closed on April 3 for Good Friday across India, but digital services like UPI and net banking remain available.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 3, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Banks across India are closed on April 3 for Good Friday. (File Photo)Banks across India are closed on April 3 for Good Friday. (File Photo)
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Banks in India are closed today on the occasion of Good Friday. Bank holidays are mandated in India by the Reserve Bank. India’s equity, currency and debt markets are also closed on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 6.

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The stock benchmarks BSE ⁠Sensex ​rose 0.25% to 73,319.55, and NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.15% higher at 22,713.1 ​on Thursday, ​supported by a ⁠surge in the rupee after the central bank ‌curbed speculative forex trading.

What services are still available today?

The closure applies only to physical branch counters. The following services continue to function normally:

ATMs — cash withdrawals and balance enquiries are unaffected

UPI — payments via PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and other apps work normally

Mobile banking — fund transfers, bill payments and statements are accessible

Internet banking — net banking portals remain fully operational

NEFT and RTGS — electronic fund transfers continue to be processed

Upcoming bank holidays in April 2026

April is one of the busier months on the bank holiday calendar. Upcoming closures — varying by state — include:

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Holiday Date Region
Maundy Thursday April 2 Kerala
Good Friday April 3 Across India (except few states)
Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, Vishu April 14 Multiple states
Bohag Bihu, Bengali New Year April 15 Assam, West Bengal
Akshaya Tritiya April 19 State-specific
Basava Jayanti April 20 State-specific
Garia Puja April 21 Tripura

Not all holidays apply in every state. The RBI’s official holiday list, published on its website, gives a state-wise breakdown.

Indian rupee rose to 93.10 after Trump’s threat to Iran

The Indian rupee rose ⁠1.8% versus ‌the US ​dollar to 93.10, after ‌the central bank tightened the screws on speculative bets ‌against ​the ​currency.

The benchmark ​10-year bond yield rose 10 bps to ​7.1329%, as US President ⁠Donald Trump’s threat of more aggressive strikes on Iran ‌drove ⁠oil back above $100 a barrel, clouding India’s macroeconomic ​outlook before an interest rate decision next week.

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