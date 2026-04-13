Bank Holiday Today: Banks to remain shut up to 4 days next week; Ambedkar Jayanti, regional New Year festivals to impact services

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bank Holiday Today: Banks across several parts of the country will remain closed between April 13 and April 19 due to a cluster of regional festivals, including Ambedkar Jayanti, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu and Tamil New Year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.
The closures will vary by state, with April 14 and April 15 seeing the widest impact. While physical branch services will be unavailable on notified days, digital banking and ATM services will continue to function.
April 14 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed in a majority of state capitals and major cities, including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram, among others.
The holiday marks multiple observances, including Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, and regional New Year celebrations.
April 15 (Wednesday): Closures will continue in several cities such as Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, among others, on account of Pohela Boishakh, Vishu, Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.
April 16 (Thursday): Banks will remain shut in select locations including Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram for Bohag Bihu.
April 18 (Saturday): Since April 18 falls on the third Saturday, banks will function as regular as banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
April 19 (Sunday): Weekly holiday across the country.
|Date
|Day
|Occasion(s)
|Banks closed in
|April 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|Ambedkar Jayanti; Maha Vishuva Sankranti; Baisakhi; Tamil New Year; Bohag Bihu; Cheiraoba; Biju/Buisu festivals
|Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|April 15, 2026
|Wednesday
|Pohela Boishakh; Vishu; Bohag Bihu; Himachal Day
|Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|April 16, 2026
|Thursday
|Bohag Bihu
|Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
|April 17, 2026
|Friday
|–
|No major RBI-notified holiday
|April 18, 2026
|Saturday
|Third Saturday (working day)
|Banks open across India
|April 19, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly holiday
|All India
The Reserve Bank of Indian classifies bank holidays under three categories:
1.Negotiable Instruments Act holidays
2.Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays
3. Banks’ closing of accounts
As several April holidays are tied to state-specific festivals, closures are not uniform nationwide and depend on local observance.
Even as the banks remains closed in different parts of the country for the next four days, costumers can still access some basic services.
Online banking services: The closure would not hamper the Online banking services as it will be serviceable as usual.Mobile banking apps: Mobile banking apps will continue to work irrespective of the closure.
ATM withdrawals and deposits: ATM across the country will function as usual. Costumer can use it for cash withdrawal and deposit
Fund transfers (NEFT/IMPS/UPI): Fund transfer through various payment method including UPI will not be hampered.
However, services requiring branch visits — such as cheque clearance, account-related documentation, or in-person consultations — will remain unavailable.
Costumers are advised to check local holiday lists before visiting branches, plan time sensitive transaction in advance and use digital channels such as net-banking and UPI for routine banking needs.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram