Bank Holiday Today: Banks to remain shut up to 4 days next week; Ambedkar Jayanti, regional New Year festivals to impact services

Bank Holiday Today: Banks are set to be closed several days next week, starting from April 14, Check city wise details.

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across several parts of the country will remain closed between April 13 and April 19 due to a cluster of regional festivals, including Ambedkar Jayanti, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu and Tamil New Year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

The closures will vary by state, with April 14 and April 15 seeing the widest impact. While physical branch services will be unavailable on notified days, digital banking and ATM services will continue to function.

Key holiday dates and regions

April 14 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed in a majority of state capitals and major cities, including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram, among others.