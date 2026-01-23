Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, January 23 for Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami? Check city-wise operational status

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks across a few Indian cities will be closed today, Friday, January 23, on account of the Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, which marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu revered deity Goddess Saraswati and the arrival of spring.
In January, there are a total of 16 bank holidays scheduled, as mentioned in the RBI’s calendar for the fiscal year 2026, in addition to mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.
These bank holidays are designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which entails both RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays.
|Indian City
|Bank Operational Status on Friday, January 23
|Agartala
|CLOSED
|Ahmedabad
|Open
|Aizawl
|Open
|Belapur
|Open
|Bengaluru
|Open
|Bhopal
|Open
|Bhubaneswar
|CLOSED
|Chandigarh
|Open
|Chennai
|Open
|Dehradun
|Open
|Gangtok
|Open
|Guwahati
|Open
|Hyderabad
|Open
|Imphal
|Open
|Itanagar
|Open
|Jaipur
|Open
|Jammu
|Open
|Kanpur
|Open
|Kochi
|Open
|Kohima
|Open
|Kolkata
|CLOSED
|Lucknow
|Open
|Mumbai
|Open
|Nagpur
|Open
|New Delhi
|Open
|Panaji
|Open
|Patna
|Open
|Raipur
|Open
|Ranchi
|Open
|Shillong
|Open
|Shimla
|Open
|Srinagar
|Open
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Open
|Vijayawada
|Open
Source: RBI Holiday Calendar 2025
It’s essential to note that banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will be closed today, while the rest will remain operational as usual.
It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of bank branches in Goa, essential financial services would remain available through digital and self-service platforms:
Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.
