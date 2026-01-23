Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, January 23 for Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami? Check city-wise operational status

Bank Holiday Today, January 23: While there were a total of 16 bank holidays scheduled for January 2026, banks today, on January 23, will observe a bank holiday in a few Indian cities like Agartala, Kolkata, and one more on account of Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami.

Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks across a few Indian cities will be closed today, Friday, January 23, on account of the Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, which marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu revered deity Goddess Saraswati and the arrival of spring.

In January, there are a total of 16 bank holidays scheduledas mentioned in the RBI’s calendar for the fiscal year 2026, in addition to mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

These bank holidays are designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which entails both RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays.

A city-wise list of where banks will be open/closed today, Friday, January 23:

Indian City Bank Operational Status on Friday, January 23
Agartala CLOSED
Ahmedabad Open
Aizawl Open
Belapur Open
Bengaluru Open
Bhopal Open
Bhubaneswar CLOSED
Chandigarh Open
Chennai Open
Dehradun Open
Gangtok Open
Guwahati Open
Hyderabad Open
Imphal Open
Itanagar Open
Jaipur Open
Jammu Open
Kanpur Open
Kochi Open
Kohima Open
Kolkata CLOSED
Lucknow Open
Mumbai Open
Nagpur Open
New Delhi Open
Panaji Open
Patna Open
Raipur Open
Ranchi Open
Shillong Open
Shimla Open
Srinagar Open
Thiruvananthapuram Open
Vijayawada Open

Source: RBI Holiday Calendar 2025

It’s essential to note that banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will be closed today, while the rest will remain operational as usual.

Banking services that will remain available:

It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of bank branches in Goa, essential financial services would remain available through digital and self-service platforms:

  • Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance queries, and bill payments.
  • NEFT and RTGS services (according to operational windows)
  • ATM Withdrawal and Card Transactions
  • Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services.

Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.

