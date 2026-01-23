Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, January 23 for Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami? Check city-wise operational status

Bank Holiday Today, January 23: Are banks open or closed for Saraswati Puja? Check the full city-wise operational status as per RBI guidelines.

Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks across a few Indian cities will be closed today, Friday, January 23, on account of the Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, which marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu revered deity Goddess Saraswati and the arrival of spring.

In January, there are a total of 16 bank holidays scheduled, as mentioned in the RBI’s calendar for the fiscal year 2026, in addition to mandatory weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

These bank holidays are designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which entails both RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays.