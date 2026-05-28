Bank Holiday Today: Banks closed in several cities on Bakrid | Check state-wise full list

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Bank Holiday Today: As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across several cities remained closed on 28 May 2026 on account of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). The festival which is one of the occasions in the Islamic calendar is being observed on 27 and 28 May in different regions depending on local customs and moon sightings.
According to the RBI’s official holiday schedule, banks were shut in a majority of cities:
Meanwhile, banks remained operational in some cities where no bank holiday was notified for Bakrid this year:
The RBI calendar reflects variations in Bakrid holidays across states and regions. While some states observed the holiday on 27 May, others marked the closure on 28 May (Friday).
Banks observed a total of 12 holidays in May 2026, including weekends and regional festivals. The month began with closures on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima and Labour Day in various states.
Apart from Bakrid, banks were also closed during May for occasions such as Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary and State Day celebrations in select regions.
Additionally, banks remained shut on the second and fourth Saturdays in line with RBI norms, while all Sundays continued to be regular weekly holidays.
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