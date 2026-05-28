Bank Holiday Today: Banks closed in several cities on Bakrid | Check state-wise full list

Banks observed a total of 12 holidays in May 2026, including weekends and regional festivals. (Source: File)

Bank Holiday Today: As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across several cities remained closed on 28 May 2026 on account of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). The festival which is one of the occasions in the Islamic calendar is being observed on 27 and 28 May in different regions depending on local customs and moon sightings.

According to the RBI’s official holiday schedule, banks were shut in a majority of cities:

New Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Chennai

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Lucknow

Patna

Srinagar

Kochi

Chandigarh

Ahmedabad

Agartala

Aizawl

Belapur

Bhopal

Dehradun

Imphal

Jammu

Kanpur

Kohima

Nagpur

Panaji

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Thiruvananthapuram

Vijayawada

Meanwhile, banks remained operational in some cities where no bank holiday was notified for Bakrid this year:

Bhubaneswar

Gangtok

Itanagar

Guwahati.

Different holiday dates across states

The RBI calendar reflects variations in Bakrid holidays across states and regions. While some states observed the holiday on 27 May, others marked the closure on 28 May (Friday).