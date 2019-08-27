Bank fraud case: Court extends Ratul Puri’s custody

A Delhi court on Monday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, for four more days in connection with a bank fraud case.

Already booked in the AgustaWestland case, the fresh case against Puri stems from a CBI FIR in which he, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath’s sister) and others have been booked in connection with a bank fraud complaint filed by Central Bank of India.

The court order said, “In order to enable the investigating agency to unearth the entire conspiracy, establish the identity of other unknown co-accused persons…confront the accused with various other persons, whose role has come to the knowledge of the investigating agency, as well as with the voluminous record of documents collected by the ED, the custody remand of the accused Ratul Puri is extended for 4 days.” Puri will now be produced in court on August 30.